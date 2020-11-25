Gary D. White

November 28, 1937 - November 23, 2020

Gary D. White, 82 of Lincoln passed away November 23, 2020. Gary was born on November 28, 1937 in Fredonia, Kansas to William H. and Hazel Irene (Circle) White. Gary worked as a salesman for Cargill Salt for 36 years. He loved to bowl and he had a great sense of humor and was a real jokester. Gary is survived by his wife of 65 years Jean; his children Sue Ann Field and Vickie Baldwin, all of Lincoln and Mike (wife Cheryl) White of Bellevue; five grandchildren Tim Field, Jim Field, Nichol White, Wes Baldwin and Owen White; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters Joyce Sims and Kay Crider. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Harold Lee White, brother James White and sister Billie Irene Shaw. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. The service will be livestreamed, visit www.bmlfh.com for link. All current Covid restrictions apply, please wear a mask. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 noon to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Food Bank of Lincoln.