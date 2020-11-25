Menu
Kuno Smits
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Kuno Smits

March 3, 1930 - November 19, 2020

Kuno Smits, 90, Lincoln, died 11/19/20. He was a retired Geophysicist who first worked for the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office, and later the Naval Ocean Research and Development Activity (NORDA) where he was the Head, Advanced Sensor and Survey Branch of the Mapping, Charting and Geodesy Division. He was born 3/8/30 in Riga, Latvia to Ernst and Gerda (Putnins) Smits. He was a member of United Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church. Family includes: wife, Nora; son, Arnold Smits, Woodbridge, VA; daughter, Silvia (John) Haughey, Bowie, MD; grandchildren, Cynthia Bobick, Jason Haughey, Valerie Paulk, Ingrid Smits and Maira Smits; great grandchildren, Cadence Bobick, Lillian Bobick and Jeremiah Paulk; brother, Sergejs Stasenko, Anaheim, CA. Cremation, no visitation, service at later date. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
