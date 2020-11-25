Kenneth Smith

September 21, 1943

Kenneth Smith passed away on November 20th at the age of 77 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born September 21st, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Bill and Margarette Smith. He lived in Norfolk, Nebraska where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Carol Cook. They were married in 1964. Ken received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Wayne State College. Ken and Carol moved to Wausa, Nebraska where he taught for six years. In 1971 Ken and Carol moved to York, Nebraska, He was a dedicated high school teacher in York and loved his students and co-workers. He retired in 2000 and he and Carol moved to Estes Park CO where they managed Rockmount Cottages until 2013. Wanting to be close to family they moved back to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ken had many hobbies and led a very active life. He rode his bicycle across Nebraska twice. He loved running, hiking, fishing, model train hobby, Husker football, and his love of music took him to many concerts, including his favorite Pink Floyd. Ken and Carol traveled throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. A dream of his was to take a Windjammer Cruise which came true when he and Carol sailed in the Caribbean. He helped hoist the sails as they sailed through the beautiful water. He loved the mountains and hiked Long's Peak when he was 60 years old. He and Carol enjoyed many moonlight hikes with friends in Rocky Mountain National Park. Ken enjoyed sharing the beautiful Rockies with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hiking and playing chess with his grandson Tristan Smith. Ken loved his wonderful children, Shawn and Holly. He was so proud of them and spent every minute he could with them.

Special thanks to everyone at Tabitha Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska for taking such wonderful care of Ken this past year and a half. Also thanks to his wonderful doctor, Dr. Andrew Bohart of Lincoln.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; son, Shawn (Heather Cho) Smith, of Midlothian, Virginia and daughter Holly Smith (John Gutierrez) of Lincoln, Nebraska and very special grandson Tristan Smith, a-Virginia Tech student and from Midlothian, Virginia. Also his sister Pat Costello (Rhonda) of Lincoln, NE., brothers Bill (Ann) Smith of Bloomfield, NE. And Ron (Connie) Smith Sioux City, Iowa. Brother-in-law Don (Kathy) Cook, Lincoln, Nebraska, and sister-in-law Cathy (Dennis) Luck Westminster, MD. He loved his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Spending time with his family was very important to him. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Susie.

A family and friends gathering will take place in the spring to honor Ken's memory. Memorials may be given to the family for a future memorial in Ken's honor. Condolences may be left with www.lincolnffc.com, Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont Street in Lincoln, Nebraska 68507.