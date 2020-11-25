Hilda E. (Wilken) Wattjes Kasl

May 30, 1925 - November 21, 2020

Hilda E. (Wilken) Wattjes Kasl passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Wilber Care Center. Hilda was born on May 30, 1925 at Cook, Nebraska to Bernt and Augusta Wilken. She was united in marriage to Vernon Wattjes of Crab Orchard in June of 1947. Three daughters were born to this union: Linda, Elaine and Karen. Hilda was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran in Wilber.

She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Gordon) Schuerman of Beatrice, Elaine (Jim) Korinek of Wilber and Karen (Dave) Hessheimer of Crete. Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 7 step great-grandchildren, husband, Richard Kasl of Wilber and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon, brothers: Herman, Henry, Ben, Bill and John and sisters: Alma, Sena, Rosie and Sophie.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Wilber. Visitation will be held at Kuncl Funeral Home, Wilber, NE on Friday, 4 PM to 7 PM. Memorials are to First Lutheran Church. Due to Covid 19, masks will be required and social distancing. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.