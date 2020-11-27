Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul Nathanael Thoren
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Paul Nathanael Thoren

July 22, 1935 - November 23, 2020

Paul Nathanael Thoren, 85, of Lincoln, died Monday, November 23rd 2020. He was born 22 July 1935 in Hooper, NE to Rev. Arnold Victor Nathanael Thoren and Clara Christine Holtorf Thoren. Paul grew up in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and graduated from high school in Lindsborg, Kansas. Paul enjoyed raising Hereford cattle, and had a love for horses throughout life.

Paul attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Paul then joined the United States Marine Corps in April of 1957 serving four years as an aviation machinist mate aboard the USS Boxer. Paul spent the majority of his life as an owner operator driving for Morgan Driveaway INC. Paul was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Paul is survived by his sister, Winifred Elmborg of Blue Rapids, Kansas; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Do to COVID Private Funeral services will be held at First Lutheran Church Lincoln NEMemorials: First Lutheran Church or Tabitha. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, condolences can be left at bmlfh.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.