Phyllis Jean Steube

April 2, 1948 - November 24, 2020

Phyllis Jean Steube of Rogers, AR, age 72, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Bentonville. She was born April 2, 1948 to Ben and Gladys (Hendrickson) Siefkes in Beatrice, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Grace. Phyllis graduated from the Filley, NE High School and from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She was an active member of the Neighborhood Church in Bentonville. She was a doting grandma and loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events to cheer them on. Recently she and her husband enjoyed making numerous daytrips to Arkansas sites with her brother and sister-in-law. Prior to moving to Rogers 3 years ago to be closer to her grandchildren, she lived in Granby, CO where she was a Realtor and achieved membership in the REMAX Million Dollar Club, REMAX Hall of Fame and was a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors. She was previously a member of the United Methodist Church in Iowa City where she was the Leader of the Contemporary Music Church Band for 11 years. She served as president of the Newcomer Association while living in Lincoln, NE. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Loyal Steube, brother Randall (Jan) Siefkes of Bella Vista, daughter Lisa (Kris) Korinek of Rogers, grandchildren Josie and Kody Korinek of Rogers, brother-in-law Milan (Pam) Steube of Mission Viejo, CA, sister-in-law LaRayne Donahoo of St. George, Utah, aunt Audrey Bowers of Lincoln, NE, and several stepbrothers and stepsisters, and nieces and nephews. A short service will be held at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens Chapel followed by a family graveside service under the direction of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Deltarescue.org for homeless animals. To place an online tribute, please visit www.stockdalemoody.com