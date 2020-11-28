Randy Meyer

March 3, 1955 - November 23, 2020

Randy Meyer, 65, of Lincoln, NE died Monday, November 23, 2020 at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. Mr. Meyer was born March 3, 1955 in Grand Island, NE to Vernon and Marilyn (Brittenham) Meyer. He grew up in Wood River and graduated from Wood River Rural Highschool in 1973 where he was a four-year letterman and student council president. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Administration. While attending the university he belonged to the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He married Cheryl Bredehoft on May 24, 1980 in Columbus, NE at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He managed several lumber yards, building the largest in Flagstaff, AZ. While in Flagstaff he was a member of the Lion's Club, Flagstaff Business Association, and Peach Lutheran Church. He moved back to Lincoln where he started his own sports memorabilia store, Randy's Superior Collectables. In Lincoln, he was active in AA, helping hundreds of people and speaking at numerous events. He was also a member of the Christ Lutheran Church. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Meyer of Wood River; daughter, Melissa (John) Diebel of Owensboro, KY; son, Robert (Susie) Meyer of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Elizabeth (Kyle) Meredith of Flagstaff, AZ; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Hanson of Gilbert, AZ; and son, Matthew (Haley) Meyer of Lincoln, NE. His grandchildren: Andrew and Jackson Diebel; Hailey, Mikayla, and William Meyer; Madison, Mason, Kelly, and Presley Meredith. His brother, Craig (Sharon) Meyer of Phoenix, AZ. His uncle, Jim Brittenham of Cushing, OK; aunt, Norma Cummings of Shattuck, OK; Uncle Clayton (Nancy) Meyer of Grand Island, NE. Nephew, Gabriel Meyer and niece, Amanda Hanquist and family. Numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Meyer; his brother, Chris Meyer; and grandparents Fred and Sophie Meyer and Ellis and Gladys Brittenham. Nephew, Keith Faldorf; aunt, Bonnie (Leo) Machan and uncle, Lee Brittenham. His greatest joy was all his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, as well as his love for Husker sports. Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church, Wood River, NE. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 am, with the funeral for immediate family to follow at 1:00 pm. Following the services burial will be in the Wood River Cemetery where all are welcome. A celebration of life for all his many friends and family will be set at a later date. Memorials and donations are being directed to the Disabled American Veterans, Wood River Foundation, or another use to be determined by family at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.