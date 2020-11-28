Carolyn Sue Lange

January 14, 1944 - November 25, 2020

Carolyn Sue Lange, 76, of Hallam, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Carolyn was born to parents Ellsworth and Norma (Luby) Stohlmann on January 14, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended grade school at Cottage Hill Country School and Louisville High School, graduating in 1961. Carolyn obtained her cosmetology license from Ben's School of Beauty in Lincoln, Nebraska and continued as a Ben's instructor. Later, she enjoyed her roles as an occupational instructor for adults with special needs at Crete's V-CO Industries, as a nurse's aide at the Crete Hospital and as a loan administrator at Cornhusker Bank. Carolyn's favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, tending to her flower garden, reading books and attending auctions and flea markets. Carolyn is survived by her husband Maurice, daughters Renae (Carl) Oestmann, Brenda (Mark) Erickson, sons Gregory (Kim Collins) Lange and Matthew Lange; grandchildren Kevin Oestmann, Nicole (Cole) Vonderschmidt, Zac, Coby and Jacob Erickson; brother Dennis Stohlmann and sisters Sheila Stohlmann and Lori (Paul) Hosford; Sister-in-law Shirley Stohlmann and special cousin Lee Dumke. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Danny Stohlmann and special Aunt and Uncle, Louise and Harold Dumke. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Funeral Services will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Since Carolyn so loved her animal companions, the family suggests memorials to the Capital Humane Society, 2320 Park Boulevard, Lincoln, NE 68502.