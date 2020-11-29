Garnet Lee Kenaston

February 10, 1947 - November 20, 2020

Born February 10, 1947 in Lincoln to James & Rozella Kenaston. Passed away on November 20, 2020, age 73 in Lincoln. He graduated Northeast High School 1966, was drafted into the Army and served in Viet Nam. Lived for 30 years in California, most of that time with Sharon, his one true love. They owned a cafe in Huntington Beach for two years. He loved all animals, with most of his heart given to Major, Bogey and Ruby, his little Jack Russell.

Garnet was an amateur painter and author who wrote a memoir of his Viet Nam experiences and two unpublished novels. He was an incurable romantic who loved cars, rock 'n' roll and movies. He made friends easily. His sense of humor and shy smile could light up a room. His corny jokes would always get the most laughs from his sister.

Predeceased by brothers Jerry, Clyde, Tim and his parents. Survived by sister Candy Downing, many nieces, nephews and friends. He can now join the animals he loved, his brothers and friends. He will finally get to meet Elvis and Marilyn Monroe.

No service, condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com