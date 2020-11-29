Charles Patrick Meehan

December 21, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Charles Patrick Meehan, 88, passed away on Friday, November 13th in his home in Creve Coeur, MO. surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on December 21, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Patrick Joseph and Mary Lucille (Mattingly) Meehan. Charles grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Campion High School, a Jesuit school in Milwaukee, in 1950. He then attended the University of Nebraska where he studied Business, and was a fraternity brother in Beta Theta Pi. After college and a stint in the military, he began work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company building a 25-year career leading their Information and Finance Departments. Moved to St. Louis in 1980, and became CIO and CFO for Sunnen Products. He helped launch a company called Sales Kit Software, and retired as Director of information Systems and Technology at Insituform from 1994 -1999.

After graduating from Campion High School Charles kept in touch with several of his classmates his whole life. For many years he arranged Campion High school reunions. Even up to his passing, classmates talked fondly of Dad and how they appreciated keeping his class mates in touch. He had a distinguished career in the business world, and held several executive positions. He was on the Who's Who list several times in St. Louis, MO. He belonged to several boards and organizations, such as Knight of Columbus, Junior Achievement, and United Way, always finding ways to give back to the community. Charles loved golfing with lifelong friends in Lincoln and boating with his family. Charles loved his family, his friends and all people, and was strong in his faith. The only thing brighter than his mind was his smile. He was a character - and had great character. He wore his heart and his integrity on his sleeve. And his nature was always giving.

Charles married Jane Ann (Beamis) on August 12, 1961. They were happily married for 49 years and raised 9 children. Jane passed away on April 25, 2011. Charles is survived by his children, Steve (Brenda) Albin Meehan, John (Susie) Albin, Ann Albin Meehan-Schoen, Kelly (Louis) Meehan-Rybacki, Charles P. (Ania) Meehan Jr, Twins Ginger (Daniele) Meehan-Bamonti and Tim Meehan, and Twins Jim (Michelle) Meehan, Tom Meehan, along with 12 Grandchildren: Chris Albin, Jennifer Albin-Banas, Stephanie Albin, Mike Albin, Katie Albin, Jessica Schoen-Geistlinger, Jamie Schoen-Wilhelm, John Schoen, Madison Rybacki, Holland Rybacki, Adam Bamonti, Connor Meehan, and 7 Great-Grandchildren with 2 on the way. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Patrick Joseph and Mary Lucille (Mattingly) Meehan; his siblings, Jack, Virginia, Patricia and twin brother Robert. Survived by his sister Mary Meehan. Charles is survived by his current spouse Colleen (Begley); and her loving children, Keri (Jeremy) Wright, Corey (Danielle) Sampson, Margaret (Mark) Reike. Along with 6 grandchildren. Colleen was a dedicated and devoted wife. She strengthened his faith during their time together.

A Memorial visitation was held at Incarnate Word Parish 13416 Olive Blvd. Chesterfield, MO 63017 on Tuesday, November 17th at 6:00 pm. Charles will be buried in Lincoln, NE. Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Burial service in Lincoln TBD.