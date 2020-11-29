Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph Speth

Ralph Speth

April 18, 1928 - November 26, 2020

Ralph Speth, 92 of Lincoln, died Thursday, November 26th, 2020 He was born April 18th, 1928 on a farm near Palmyra Nebraska, the third of eight children the son of Herman and Lela (Brant) Speth. Retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad, member of Masonic Lodge and Shrine Rag Tops. a True family man and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, a daughter Cindy Kay and five siblings. Ralph is survived by daughters Diana and Marjory husband Danny; five grandchildren ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister Jean (Robert) Ruppect and a Brother Dean (Donna) Speth, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services to the Live stream on Hammons Family Funeral Services Facebook page A Family Funeral Service will be at 1:30 pm Monday November 30 Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water NE followed by a 3:00 pm. Public graveside Service Rosewood Cemetery Palmyra NE; Visitation will be today 1-7 pm. at the Mortuary in Weeping Water. Memorials to Shrine's Hospital or the family for later designation Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I remember Ralph coming to Wilber for the Czech parade. He always made a point of telling mom hi and always had a smile. Thinking of you Dean and the rest of the family.
Cheryl (Samples) Bice
November 29, 2020
I remember when Ralph & Betty would come into the grocery store where I worked. He would always visit with me & the other ladies. He was the sweetest guy!
Linda Lockhart
November 29, 2020