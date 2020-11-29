Menu
Luke Matthew Anderson

November 25, 2020

Luke Matthew Anderson, age 20, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Luke is survived by his parents Matthew and Tammy Anderson; brother James Anderson and his partner Brittany Chaloupka and their daughter, Aspyn; grandparents, Neal and Susan Anderson, Peggy Williams, Rick and Doris Linderman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather; Dave DeGarmo and his aunt, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Anderson.

Visitation will Tuesday 9-4:30 at the funeral home and 6-7pm at the church. Rosary will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:00pm at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:00am at the church followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


