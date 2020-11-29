Betty D Srb

November 11, 1925 - November 24, 2020

Betty D Srb, 95, of Lincoln, passed away November 24, 2020 due to Covid-19. Born in Clatonia, Nebraska to Henry and Emma Alpers (Fix) November 11, 1925. Graduated Lincoln General School of Nursing (United States Nursing Corps). Preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Srb, survived by her sons: Gregory Srb (Nancy), Douglas Srb (Rosemary), Thomas Srb (Paula), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. lincolnfh.com