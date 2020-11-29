Barbara A Verbeek

January 19, 1937 - November 27, 2020

Barbara A Verbeek, age 83, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Barbara was born January 19, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska. When she met Ira he moved her from the big city to a little farmhouse in Firth, Nebraska. She stood on the porch and pouted until she fell in love with the county living and soon mastered it all. She enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, gardening and worked for several years at Lakeview Nursing Home.

Survived by husband Ira Verbeek, daughters Carol Buettgenbach, Kathleen (Kelly) Lorchick, grandchildren: Jill Taylor; Stephan Buettgenbach, Gage Buettgenbach, Ryan (Alissa) Lorchick, Randi (Dustin) Miller, 11 great-grandchildren; 2 adorable twin great-great-granddaughters; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512.