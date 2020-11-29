Robert (Bob) M. Bridges

June 27, 1946 - November 14, 2020

Robert M. Bridges (Bob) was born to Wylladene Porter and Robert W. Bridges on June 27, 1946 and set off on his greatest Bon Voyage on November 14, 2020. Bob grew up and lived his life in Lincoln where he was loved by many people. Bob graduated from Northeast High-class of 64'. Bob studied science at UNL-graduate-class of 77'. Retiring from City of Lincoln Wastewater System. Bob was an art connoisseur & loved touring First Fridays. He enjoyed painting and displaying his art in shows. He was also an avid reader & story writer enjoying fiction the most. Anyone who knew Bob knew that he was a good man with a fun, unique sense of humor & attended many different church events throughout the community. He was also an avid traveler, visiting many countries. We will always remember Bob as a good man with a big heart & he tried to help anyone when he could. We will always be grateful for being in his life & making many happy memories. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include Gretchen Bridges, Sharon Kastl, Daughter Kimberly Bridges, Granddaughters Lynsey Bridges & Raychel Bentley-Lincoln, NE, Grandsons Austyn & Noah Bentley-Ithaca, NY, Great grandchildren-Harley Schrader, Dominic Waldrop, Natalie(Sissy)& Nathan Rowell, Kiowa & Lakota Bentley, Justin, Amaya, Nathan, & Elijah McCollum, Brothers Dean Bridges-Lincoln, NE & Kris Bridges-Phoenix, AZ. Many friends and community. Preceded in death by parents, son-Quentin Jade Bridges, Misty Bryner, & Ryan Kastl. Memorials-Lincoln Food Bank.Burial at Wyuka Cemetery, services at a later date. Condolences online at roperandsons.com.