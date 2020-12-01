Menu
Phillip Gene Tenney

November 27, 2020

Phillip Gene Tenney, 35, Lincoln, he passed away on Friday November 27, 2020. He worked at Walmart for many years. Phillip had a love of shooting and guns, riding four wheelers and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a friend to everyone he came into contact with. He is survived by his father, Larry Tenney; brother, Chris (Melissa) Tenney; sister, Tiffany (Dan) Maahs; nieces and nephews, Chase, Cole, Carl, Cayden, Carson, Mason, Madison and Alivia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Teri Tenney and his grandparents. The family is having a private service with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
