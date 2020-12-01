Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judy Ann Koll-Swim
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

Judy Ann Koll-Swim

April 23, 1949 - November 25, 2020

Judy Ann Koll-Swim, 71, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020. Born to James and Lorraine (Daake) Koll on April 23, 1949 in Wagner, South Dakota. Judy was retired from the hospitality industry and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her Brother, Robert Koll (Chris), Children, Kippard Koll, Stephanie Bahr, Kelsy Bahr (Chad), Candice Fangman (Robert), Cory Koll (Susie); Grandchildren, Tarrin Koll, Jayden Koll, Jordan Koll, Dillon Fangman and niece and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Swim; parents, James Koll, Lorraine Daake; sisters, Terrie (Larry) Hartshorn, Michelle Koll;granddaughter, Savannah Bahr. While Judy specifically requested not to have a traditional funeral service, her family will be hosting a celebration of life in conjunction with her Birthday. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.