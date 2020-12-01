Menu
Betty M. Barber

Betty M. Barber

November 27, 2020

Betty M. Barber, 94, of Greenwood, NE, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 27, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE. Mass of Christian Burial (Family Only), Wed. (12/2/2020) 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak Street, Greenwood, NE.Visitation (Family Only), Wed. 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. with 1:00 p.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. The Rosary and Funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Face coverings are required for attendance.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7 Oak Street, Greenwood, Nebraska
Dec
2
Rosary
1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7 Oak Street, Greenwood, Nebraska
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7 Oak Street, Greenwood, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
