Donnita F. Henderson

November 26, 2020

Donnita F. Henderson, 82, Auburn, died 11/26/2020. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday, 12, at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial: Sheridan West Cemetery, Auburn.