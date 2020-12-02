Dale E. Chesnut

August 7, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Dale E. Chesnut, 8/7/1943 – 11/28/2020, French Settlement, LA / Lincoln, NE. Dale passed away suddenly at his second home in French Settlement, LA on November 28, 2020.

Dale is survived by his wife and best friend, Carmel, daughter Angela Chesnut, sons Timothy (Christie) Chesnut, Kevin Chesnut, Dan (Karla) Chesnut and step-daughters Christina Furrer and Carmen Baroud. Grandchildren Andy, Justin, Jessica, Mason, Shelby, Jocelyn, Jaclyn and Ashley, five Great-Grandchildren and Brother Albert (Geri). Preceded in death by parents and brother Wilbur.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.