Larry Edward Lough

March 20, 1945 – November 26, 2020

Larry Edward Lough, 75, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thanksgiving Day. Larry spent his career as a journalist at the Omaha World Herald. He possessed a wry sense of humor, a deep love for his family, was fiercely loyal to his friends and appreciated anyone who possessed a strong command of the English language.

He was preceded in death by son, Sean N. Lough; brother, Michael Lough. He is survived by, wife, Diana; daughter, Stephanie Lough; brothers, Steve (Sharon) and Tim (Linda).

There will be a virtual ceremony Thursday, December 3 at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. This also will be recorded so that you can view it at a time of your choosing. If you want to donate in Larry's memory, his favorite charity was St. Vincent de Paul Society of Santa Clara County, PO Box 5579, San Jose, CA 95150-5579. This is a national donation site. Arrangements by: Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com