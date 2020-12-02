Eugene D Abbott

January 7, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Eugene D Abbott, 68, of Lincoln, died Saturday, November 28th, 2020 Born January 7th, 1952 in Independence Missouri, to Bernard and Tommie Arlene Abbott . He married Barbara Finley in 1976. He worked at Bosch Communications for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Barb; a son William (Tavish) Abbott Six Grandchildren a sister Mary (George) Harman; a brother Carl (Connie Larson) Abbott, nieces nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A Celebration of Life service is to be held at a later date Condolences or tributes shared on www.hammonsfs.com