Arlene Rose Weaver

November 25, 2020

Arlene Rose Weaver 89, Lincoln, former teacher and college professor, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Lincoln. She was born in Milligan and was a 1948 of Milligan High School, valedictorian of her class. Taught rural schools in Saline County and later received her bachelor and masters' degrees in elementary education. After two years of teaching in Hastings, Arlene obtained a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction and eventually obtained her Doctorate of Philosophy in Elementary Education in 1975. She then taught elementary education classes and supervised student teachers at Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio and later Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for the next 18 years. She was promoted to full professorship in 1992, and retired in 1997 after teaching a total of 48 years. She belonged to various teaching professional and civic organizations, and belonged to the South Gate Methodist Church, Lincoln. Arlene resided at Legacy Retirement Home and later moved to Tabatha in 2018. Despite her professional duties, Arlene enjoyed maintaining her homes in which she lived, gardening and taking long walks to enjoy the sunshine and seasonal sights of nature. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, David and wife Grace, Clarence and wife Betty, sisters, Ruby Rooney and husband John, Dorothy Rezny and husband Norman, half-brother, Lonnie Weaver and wife Katherine. Survivors include her nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Friend and she will be laid to rest next to her parents at Andrew Cemetery, Friend. Memorials may be directed to the Tabitha Rehabilitation Center or to the Milligan Fire Department.