Richard Eugene Clarence, age 84, of Lincoln went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Richard was born January 1, 1936 to Ralph and Velma Clarence. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Jackie (Ruff) Clarence; children, Vicki (Ron) Huber, Rick (Patti) Clarence, Steve Clarence, Sam Clarence; sister, Billie Jacques; grandchildren, Jarrod, Dustin (Alyssa), Conrad and Jackson Huber, Claire (Trevor) Kuehn, Tess Clarence, Dave Clarence, Ashley Clarence; great-grandchildren, Bentley Huber, Taytum Huber; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Private family services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020. Public graveside service will be 2:45 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Everyone will meet at Gate 2 at 2:30 pm. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
