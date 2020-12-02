Menu
Velora M. Lannin

November 26, 2020

Velora M. Lannin, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 26, 2020. She was born in Valparaiso, NE to Oscar and Bernice (Lindholm) Westling. Her family moved to Lincoln and she graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School; shortly thereafter married Robert Novotny and raised three children.

Velora had many jobs, including the telephone company, Goodyear, Russell Stover, the NEA, the State Legislature, American Red Cross and as a floral designer. Most important to her was raising her children and grandchildren. Velora married Dale P. Lannin after the passing of Robert. Velora and Dale enjoyed following the Cornhuskers by attending many out-of-state games in their Winnebago.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Knaub and Tammy (Michael) Oleszczak and son, Rick (Joy) Novotny; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences to the family may be sent in c/o Roper and Sons Funeral Services, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. No services to be held at this time. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
