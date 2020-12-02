Irving Frederick Stubbendick

December 5, 1917 - November 28, 2020

Irving Frederick Stubbendick, 102 of Omaha, formerly of Syracuse, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 in Omaha. He was born on Dec. 5, 1917 to John & Margaret (Kruse) Stubbendieck.

Irving is survived by his children, Sharon (David) Dickman of Omaha, Norman (Andrea) Stubbendick of Eastham, MA, Mary Ellen Seavey of Waterloo, IA, 4 granddaughters, 8 grandchildren, sister LeAnna Carr of Lincoln, also many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, his wife, Ellen Marie in 2015, brother Marvin Stubbendieck, sisters Lillis Burrell, LaVern Seelhoff, Lorena Crysler, granddaughter Kristy Richmond, son-in-law Paul Seavey and grandson-in-law James Mathisen.

Private burial services will be held at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. The service will be recorded and available to watch Wednesday, Dec. 2 on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Food Bank or Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse.Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com