Ronald D. Murphey

December 24, 1954 - November 28, 2020

Ronald D. Murphey, 65, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1954 to Pat and Beulah (Newsham) Murphey in Columbus, Ohio. Air Force Veteran. Former chief of police Wilber police department, former state patrolman. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is survived by children, Craig (Stacie) Murphey, Kerri (Zane) Murphey; grandchildren, Finnian, Callahan; former spouse, Cherri Murphey. Preceded in death by parents, Pat and Beulah Murphey; brother, James Murphey.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com