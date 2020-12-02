Janis E. Wick

Janis E. Wick, 58, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born on May 17, 1962 in Kearney, Nebraska to Alfred and Marilyn (Andersen) Schadt. She enjoyed her farm and animals, gardening and especially her grandchildren. She was a supervisor and friend to many at Star Tran. Janis is survived by her husband, Jon Collier; children, Joshua and wife Alison Wick, Ashley Wick; grandchildren, Rowan, Gabe and William; mother, Marilyn Schadt; brothers, Randall and wife Rachel Schadt, Jeffrey and wife Julie Schadt. She was preceded in death by father, Alfred Schadt and her late husband, Michael Wick. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com