Deneen Sue Sperling

August 22, 1964 - November 29, 2020

Survivors include Fiancé: Mike Eich; Mother: Maureen (Ahlschwede) Sperling; Daughter: Chastidy (Cheever) Fischer, Eric Fischer and grand-daughter Tatum Fischer. Memorial Service 1:00 p.m., Monday 12/7 St John Lutheran Church, Seward. Gathering of family and friends 2-4 p.m., Sunday 12/6 Volzke Funeral Home Seward. Memorials in care of Orphan Grain Train or Donor's Choice. www.volzkefuneralhome.com