Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frederick William "Bill" Karrer M.D.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Frederick William "Bill" Karrer, M.D.

March 9, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Frederick William "Bill" Karrer, cancer surgeon, husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 89. Bill was born March 9, 1931 in Palisade, NE to Merrill and Elinor Karrer. The family moved to McCook where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Beverley Ann (Bush) Karrer. He received his undergraduate, medical doctorate and general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska and then Surgical Oncology fellowship at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. For the next 35 years, he practiced in Omaha largely at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital. Over the years, he and his partners developed a large general surgery practice with a focus on the surgical treatment of head and neck cancer. As a UNMC Clinical Professor, he contributed to the training of young physicians. He was a fellow and leader in the American College of Surgeons. After retirement from the active practice of surgery, he served as the medical director of the Cancer Center at Methodist and consultant to the Methodist Foundation. In recognition of his efforts he was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for the College of Medicine, the Crystal Dove award from Methodist and the Karrer Conference Room in the Estabrook Cancer Center in his honor. Across 89 years of living, Bill Karrer created a fascinating trail of accomplishments, acquaintances and adventures. He was not only a distinguished physician, but also a civic leader, philanthropist, humanitarian, horseman, artist, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor and friend. The entire Karrer family was recognized in 2008 with an Alumni Family Award from the University of Nebraska where 33 members had attended. In 2010, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the College of Medicine. Much more than a skilled surgeon, Bill was interested in people; people of all walks of life, all socioeconomic strata and a variety of vocations. He was also concerned with civic duty and volunteered with many organizations including; Museum of Nebraska Art, Nebraska Historical Society, Rotary Club, Omaha Symphony, Brownville Fine Arts Association, Brownville Historical Society. Bev and Bill's civic contributions were honored by their appointment in 2007 to the Aksarben Court of Honor. Bill is survived by his wife, Beverley, his two children, Fritz (Debbie), a Denver pediatric surgeon and Suzan (Brad) Rohrig, an Omaha architect; four grandchildren: Courtney (Matt) Molettiere, Ashley (Ryan) Snowdon, Michael and Thomas; six great-grandchildren: Kenley, Parker, Grant, Bennett, Amelia and Freddie; and his brother, Stewart (Jan). Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held this week, with plans for a celebration of his life and legacy in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Donations may be made to the Methodist Hospital Foundation. www.heafeyheafey.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
So sorry to hear of you loss. I always enjoyed my conversations with Dr. Karrer, he was always so nice. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of loss.
Gretchen Lambooy
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Dr. Karrer's family. He was a mentor, teacher, outstanding surgeon and a wonderful colleague. My fondest memory of Dr. Karrer was my first day on general surgery rotation as a medical student. I stepped into the operating room with trepidation of not knowing what was expected of me and not wanting to show my angst. I remember the procedure had already started and the surgical environment appeared so intimidating. Standing awkwardly, fully gowned, I waited to be acknowledged. Finally, Dr. Karrer looked up at me and turned to Dr. Moor and with a "twinkle" in his eye and his unmistakable voice commented on my obvious racial "heritage" and ask me to "scrub in". I will never forget how he made me feel to be part of a surgical team. He remains one of the most deft, precise and capable head and neck surgeons that I had the privilege to work with. He has taught and mentored many in his exemplary career as he cared for generations of patients. May he rest in peace.
Harold Tu
December 2, 2020
My Condolences. I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Karrer as a med student, resident and colleague. He was a funny and wonderful man.
Paul Sherrerd
December 2, 2020
With condolences to you and your family from your old Burdette Circle neighbors Mike and Marge.
Marge Elzway
December 2, 2020
Bev, very sorry for your loss. Bill was a great man and leaves quite the legacy; very appreciative for all that both of you have done for the community of Brownville.
David Kaufman
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss of a wonderful man. We have such fond memories of time spent with both Bill and Bev. Prayers for comfort at this time.
Bill and Mary Jane Smith
December 2, 2020
We will always cherish our Uncle Bill memories. The bury the beef party among them. God bless
Heidi Jeff Wilke
December 2, 2020
I remember the Karrers when they were my neighbor on Bowie Dr in Omaha back in the late 50s through 60s when they moved away. Since Susan and Fritz were roughly my age at school and they lived less than a block away I remember them fondly. RIP to a wonderful Dr. and human being.
Robert w ELDER sr
December 2, 2020
After getting hit by a car on West Dodge Road on March 2nd 1966 & regaining consciousness, Dr. Bill treated me at the old Methodist stitching up & repairing my face, hands and head. Over the years he became a dear friend and always kidded me about the 'great work' he had done on the y face saying he 'only had so much to work with.' He was kind enough to remember me at some very important times in my life and was always happy to visit. He was truly a great man. It's with heartfelt love that I say, God Bless and thank-you, Dr Karrer, "Tommy" Hallstrom
Tom Hallstrom Jr
December 1, 2020
Deepest sympathy to your family Bill . I will keep close to my heart all the golf outings and seeing you at Jerico's for lunch . I am honored to have learned from you and enjoyed being at the receiving end of your witty humor. God speed.
Emilio Arispe
December 1, 2020
Dr. Karrer, Another King has claimed his crown - Thank you for the respect you always gave to nurses and for the manner in which you teased us through the most difficult of cases in the OR - Your Methodist Fan ClubRIP - Well done
Dorothy Jones DNP
November 30, 2020
I was saddened to hear that Dr. Karrer had died! Omaha lost a great Doctor, a great leader and a friend to many people! He was one of the best! My prayers will include you, Bev, and your family!
Ellen (EJ) Weeks
November 30, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all.
John & Vicki Wilson
November 30, 2020
Vicki A Wilson
November 30, 2020
RIP, Bill, We didn´t hang out much together but I know a good man when I see one!
John M Grier, MD
November 30, 2020