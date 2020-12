Kathleen (Wells) Wentink

October 25, 1930 - December 1, 2020

Kathleen (Wells) Wentink, 90, formerly of Lincoln, died in North Platte on Dec. 1, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 8, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to North Platte Paws-itive Partners. Arrangements: Odean Colonial Chapel. Condolences: odeanchapel.com.