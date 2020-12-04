Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dayle E. Johnson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Dayle E. Johnson

September 8, 1931 - December 1, 2020

Dayle E. Johnson, 89, formerly of Waverly, passed away on December 1, 2020. Born September 8, 1931, to Titus and Gladys (Gable) Johnson. Married Evelyn Volker on November 15, 1957.

Survived by his loving wife, children: Linda Byorth-Detrio, College Station, TX; Bruce, Lincoln; Karen (Terry) Williams, Roca; Brian (Shelly) Waverly; and Arlan (Meghan), Waverly; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and Suzie Johnson, Lincoln.

Services to beheld at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences: aspenaftercare.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.