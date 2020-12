Pearl Lucille Shaw

March 24, 1924 - December 3, 2020

Pearl Lucille Shaw, 96, of Omaha, passed away December 3, 2020. She was born March 24, 1924 in Ceresco, NE to Louis and Amanda (Patzloff) Hetrick. Pearl was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Foresters Camp Club, and the National Campers and Hikers Association.

Family Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Visitation 9:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to Cedars Home for Children, 6601 Pioneers Blvd. #1, Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com