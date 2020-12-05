Adeline Cihal

May 31, 1933 - December 2, 2020

Adeline Cihal, 87, of Davey, died on December 2, 2020. Adeline was born May 31, 1933 to Anton & Toni (Tesina) Sisel in Dwight, NE. Adeline was an avid baker, loved polka music, garage sales and traveling. She was a member of American Legion Post 371 Auxiliary in Valparaiso.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Cihal, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Marnie Cihal; seven brothers; two sisters. Survived by her children, Alden Cihal (Jan Motley), Arnie (Sherry) Cihal, Karen (Mick) Ohnoutka, Susie Cihal (Kelly Cox), Dan Cihal (Donna Spicka), Ron (Robbin) Cihal; nineteen grandchildren; thirty two great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Mary Bruning; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davey, NE. Fr. Christopher Goodwin will Celebrate. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. A rosary will be said at 10:00 AM at the church. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Church, St. Patrick's Cemetery or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com. Live streaming will be available at Saint Mary's Davey Facebook page.