Lillian Doris Hammerstrom Coniglio

March 31, 1924 - November 29, 2020

Growing up the youngest of 10 children on the "Home Farm" in Genoa City Wisconsin, Lillian grew to be a strong and independent minded woman. She trained and worked as a beautician in Chicago and it was there the night of Saturday, December 6th 1941 she met Airman Tony Coniglio while dancing at the Aragon Ballroom. A wartime romance ensued that culminated in their marriage in the spring of 1946. Lillian and Tony raised 10 children in their big house on South St. A house filled with energy, lessons, music and laughter. "Big Lil", as she was affectionately known, orchestrated the household like a CEO, often times asking each child in turn, "This family is a corporation, what have you done for the corporation today?" Forever willing to learn new things, Lillie took up the banjo as well as snow skiing in her 60's. She oft times could be found at her piano singing and playing her favorites songs. Always the entrepreneur, she continued to do beauty work for many years as well as partnering with a much loved niece managing a venture in the fashion clothing business. A dear friend to many, she would frequently visit with them over a rousing game of Scrabble. It was here that her competitive streak would shine most brightly and her drive to win would not be influenced by friendship or familial ties! Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Tony and son Tim. She is survived by her children; Carl, Patricia, Ray, Lilly Ann, Antoinette, Ron, Marty, Jen, Amy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private burial is planned on December 11th. A celebration of Lillian's life will be held at a future date next year. The family has designated memorials to: Special Olympics https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/memorial-tribute. Windsong Equitherapy www.tothewind.org. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home condolences can be left at bmlfh.com