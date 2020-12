Kathryn Ann Johnson

December 2, 2020

Kathryn Ann Johnson, 70, of Lincoln went to be with the Lord December 2, 2020. Visitation will be Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences go to www.lincolnfh.com