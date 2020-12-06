Jeanice Faye (DeVries) Stahly

Born September 14, 1935 - November 24, 2020

Jeanice Faye (DeVries) Stahly, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 24, 2020. Born September 14, 1935 to Tunis and Bessie (Burr) DeVries of Hickman, NE. Married Arlo Stahly on February 19, 1954. Jeanice loved music. She was the organist at Northeast Community Church for over 60 years. She gave piano lessons in their home. While raising their 3 children, she received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska and worked as a substitute music teacher. Along with her husband Arlo, Jeanice is survived by their children Judy (Carl) Peery, Patricia (Charles) Hruby, and William (Mary) Stahly, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Scott (Kaela) Peery and Jeremy Stahly of Lincoln, Nicole Peery of Bend, Oregon, and Kira Stahly of Shawnee, Kansas; great-grandsons Walter Peery and newborn Chase Peery. Public graveside service will be 2:00p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Everyone will meet at Gate 2 at 1:45p.m. Family requests social distancing and face mask. Celebration of Life service will be held on a future date.