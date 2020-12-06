Alice Doane

June 24, 1928 - December 3, 2020

Alice Doane, 92, of Waverly passed away on December 3, 2020. Born June 24, 1928 in Independence, Missouri to Jack & Julia (Noland) Watt. She married Ted H. Doane, July 18, 1954 in Independence. Alice & Ted spent their married years working for the University of Nebraska Animal Science Department while living in Lexington, Lincoln and Waverly, Nebraska. They also spent two years in Turkey and Afghanistan where Ted helped set up the university's sheep departments. Alice was supportive in Ted's job by hosting multiple lamb dinners for students and faculty members. They also hosted many international exchange students in their home.

The Doanes were active in their communities. Alice was a 4-H leader for over 30 years, President of the Lancaster County Women Extension, Lancaster County Extension Board and Nebraska state director of the Make It Yourself With Wool contest for 30 years. She was also a member of the Waverly Grange, First United Methodist Church of Waverly, and president of United Methodist Women's, she enjoyed serving on many committees. Alice owned and operated, Watt Catering and Doane Catering, she specialized in custom designed wedding cakes.

Alice was a loving an active Grandma who rarely missed family activities and events. Alice "Sheep Grandma" will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters; Bonnie (Mark) Lemke of Clermont, FL, Amy (Scott) Kica of Omaha, NE. Grandchildren; Valerie (Adam) Hunt of Walton, NE, Bryce (Katie) Lemke of Clermont, FL, Connie (Michael) Bridges of Walton, Ashlee (Lee) Johnson and Kortnee Kica and boyfriend Serge Salazar all of Omaha. 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years Ted, brothers, John (Elaine) Watt and Gavin Watt.

Pallbearers: Scott Kica, Adam Hunt, Michael Bridges, Lee Johnson, Justin Hennessy, Serge Salazar. The family will have a private memorial service with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church: Elevator Fund, 14410 Folkstone St Waverly, NE 68462 or University of Nebraska Foundation: Doane Scholarship Fund 1010 Lincoln Mall Suite 300 Lincoln, NE 68508. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.