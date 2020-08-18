Menu
Carlos Santistevan

August 13, 2020

Carlos is gone but never forgotten. Carlos is survived by his wife and best friend Celina and his 2 fur babies Tinker and Coco Beans. His children Michelle and Patrick Thompson, Dawn Sardeson, Carlos Jr. & Danna Santistevan, Josh  & Angie Santistevan, Derek & Rebecca Santistevan, Zach & Ashley Scully, and Stepson Kyle & Cyndi Lopez. Grandchildren Alexandra, Alice, Carlos & Adriana Santistevan, Marivel & Dominic Santistevan, D'Wayne Sardeson, Devon Santistevan, Zane, Adonis & Aryiah Scully, Deon, Dehrick, Kaidyn & Kyliana Jackson. Great grandchildren Mateo Santistevan & Mariela Rodriguez. Siblings Phyliss Shinkle and Husband Scott, Geraldine Lopez and husband Richard, Dottie Hill and husband Rafe, Kathy Doherty and husband Mike, Doug Belcher and wife Heather, Stacy Belcher. Many nieces and nephews. In-laws Chaz & Marilyn Lopez, David & Glenda Lopez, Teni and Danny Puryaer, and the late Andy and Henyo. Funeral arrangement's will be at a later date in Trinidad Colorado.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
My Deepest sympathy to the family. I loved watching Carlos Box. He was a warrior and a character all in one package. RIP Caslos aka(TSF).
mike
August 18, 2020
RIP Carlos. You were a good friend over the years and will be missed. I know you are looking down on all of us from a "ringside seat" in Heaven.
Peace and Love
Bob Jellison
Friend
August 18, 2020