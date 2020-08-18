Menu
Rudy A. Svoboda

August 14, 2020

Rudy A. Svoboda, 96, of David City passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the funeral service. Masks are suggested but not required. Memorials to Kregger Legion Post 125/VFW Post 5814. Viewing with no family present Tues, Aug 18 - 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rosary Tues, Aug 18 10:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Funeral Mass Tues, Aug 18 - 10:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church. David City. Burial at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery, Loma, NE. www.chermokfuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
