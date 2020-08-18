Kyle Dean Hoagland PhD

April 24, 1951 - August 12, 2020

Kyle Dean Hoagland PhD, 69, of Lincoln, passed away August 12, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Kyle was born Apr. 24, 1951, in Omaha, to Robert "Bob" and Eileene (Schultz) Hoagland and spent many summers on the family farm in Humboldt. His love of the outdoors led to an interest in science, aquatic ecology, water quality and the effect of herbicides on the microscopic algae that live in lakes and streams. With degrees from Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University and UNL, Kyle chose an academic career which took him to the University of Maine, LSU, TCU and ultimately back to the UNL where he taught for more than 25 years. Dr. Hoagland served in a variety of administrative roles including Director of the Water Center, and several stints as Interim Director of the School of Natural Resources. He was active in professional societies and published widely. Kyle was a popular professor, advisor and mentor to many students who went on to make solid contributions in academics, natural resource agencies and the environmental fields. His favorite class to teach was Limnology, the study of lakes and streams, which he taught in the summer at Cedar Point, the UNL Biological Field Station in Ogallala. He loved taking students to explore nearby aquatic wonders - the headwaters of Otter Creek, the Kingsley Dam toe drains, and Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge. He used these locations to demonstrate the infinite variety of ecological conditions and the resultant diversity of organisms. Kyle loved Nebraska and had a dry sense of humor which he speckled with Midwest anecdotes and practical jokes. One of his favorite books was Dandelion Wine by Ray Bradbury, a story about a Midwest boyhood and summer. Kyle was a cutthroat Pinochle player and liked to socialize with friends and family over good food and drink. He was athletic, competitive and loved sports, especially coaching the children's soccer teams, cheering on the Huskers, and playing baseball, tennis and basketball, until Parkinson's Disease made it so he "couldn't hit the broad side of a barn." The highlight of Kyle's life was becoming a father in middle age. He couldn't have been more pleased with the gift of both a son and daughter and experiencing the different joys they brought him. He loved family adventures with them, especially vacations in Rocky Mountain National Park where he taught the kids to hike, fish and love the outdoors. Kyle is survived by significant other, Kristin Von Walz; children: Aaron Z. Hoagland of Washington, DC and Sarah Z. Hoagland of Lincoln; sisters: LeAnn (Neil) Merrifield of Pace, FL; Lori (Patrick) Umberger of Glenwood, IA; nieces and nephews who remember him as the "fun" uncle: Megan Merrifield, Bryce Merrifield, Ben Umberger, Lydia Umberger, Samantha Umberger, Richard Barad, Sam Barad, and Max Seiler. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family Graveside Services: 11:00 a.m., Fri., Aug. 21, 2020, at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorials: Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson.org. www.wherrymortuary.com.