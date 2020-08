Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Wilson Pickerill

October 4, 1931 - August 14, 2020

Mary Lou Pickerill, 88 of Syracuse, passed away August 14, 2020. Funeral Service for the family 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the United Methodist Church, Syracuse, NE. Social distancing Public graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse 1:45 p.m., Aug. 19. Livestream www.fusselmanallenharvey.com