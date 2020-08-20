Elizabeth Clare "Betty" Kennedy Cooney

August 17, 2020

Elizabeth Clare "Betty" Kennedy Cooney, age 88 years, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the Tabitha Martin House in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to her parents John and Mary (Mae) Frances Newman Kennedy. Betty grew up with her seven siblings and graduated from St. Francis High School in Council Bluffs in 1950. She met Frank Cooney while out dancing at Peony Park and they married on September 10, 1955.

Betty worked for many years at Northwestern Bell (later US West) in revenue accounting, later moving to engineering and networking because of her superior math skills and ability to help the engineers troubleshoot network issues.

An avid sports fan with a perfect manicure, Betty loved golf, Husker Football, and tennis. She was a frequent golfer herself, serving for a term or two as President of her Eagle's Run Golf League and often played in tournaments. She was part of a bowling league and once bowled with a burst appendix to win a tournament, seeking treatment after the win was secure. Competitive always, her bridge groups played for nickels and she organized weekly Pinochle games at Van Dorn Villa in Lincoln.

She loved yard work and kept her hedges trimmed perfectly. In retirement, she continued to enjoy caring for her lawn until she was 84. Betty believed in the dignity of all people and was a strong Catholic and Democrat. Portraits of President Obama and Pope Francis were prominently displayed in her living room.

She loved the music and liturgy of the Catholic Church. Betty sent her children to Creighton Prep and Marian High Schools, then onto Catholic colleges. She prayed the Rosary frequently and kept holy cards from funerals and mementos from weddings in her bible.

Betty was a great hostess, always celebrating holidays with a beautiful table and lemon meringue pies.

The family would like to acknowledge the remarkable care given to Betty at the Martin House, Tabitha and the Tabitha Hospice team. We could not be more grateful.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cooney; son, Edward Cooney; her parents; twin sister, Patricia Griffith and husband Robert Griffith; siblings and spouses, Mary Brudney, Joseph Brudney, Eleanor Roslund, Louis Roslund, Gene Kennedy, Lucille Kennedy, Edward Kennedy, Linda Kennedy, Buzz Tuttle; mother-in-law, Mary Cooney, Jerome Cooney, Patrick Cooney and Eugene Cooney.

She is survived by her children, Mary Pat (Patrick) McBride, Maureen Cooney, and Patrick Cooney; grandchildren, Colleen (Andrew Hammack) McBride, Michaela (Chris) Cerrato, Jim (Elizabeth Hawks McBride) McBride, Kathleen (Phillip) Kaiserski, Theresa McBride, Laura McBride, Brian Cooney, Joseph Cooney, and Elizabeth Cooney; great-grandson, Rhonan Cerrato; sisters, Kathleen Tuttle and Lori (Lou) Bendon, Rosella (Bill) Leasure, Joan Cooney, Jim Cooney, Patti Waner, Veronica Baker and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation begins Friday, August 21, 6pm with a Wake Service 7pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. View the Wake Service at: https://boxcast.tv/view/elizabeth-clare-betty-kennedy-cooneytv3dswtxqq0lizezpbtg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Omaha. Internment Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. View the Mass at: https://boxcast.tv/view/ elizabeth-clare-betty-kennedy-cooneyfuneral-qdwvmefinegq8cg5uxz7. All are asked to wear face masks and social distance.