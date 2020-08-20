Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder

December 22, 1927 - August 18, 2020

Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in White River, S.D. to Alexander Jr. and Mary (Jordan) Bordeaux. During World War II Gertrude worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska. She was a supervisor at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co., and was Vice President of Harvey's Plumbing Co.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Rick) Olivetti, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Little Thunder; son, Steven, parents; Alex Jr. and Mary; brothers, Alvin, Hobart, Beaumont, David, and Kenneth; sisters, Angeline, Ella Marie.

Condolences may be left online at www.linconlnffc.com