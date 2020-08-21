Rosalie A. Tegtmeier

March 19, 1940 - August 19, 2020

Rosalie A. Tegtmeier, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born March 19, 1940 in Endicott, Nebraska. She married Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier on June 18, 1961. In 1982 she and her husband co-founded Exmark Manufacturing Company and then later co-founded Encore Manufacturing Company in 1988 which both manufactured outdoor power equipment in Beatrice, NE.

Survivors: son, Douglas Tegtmeier of Beatrice; daughter, Julie Larson of Parkville, MO; two grandchildren, Parker and Brooks Tegtmeier; sister, Bonnie Griffeth of Beatrice; brother, John (Janice) Schell, Wymore; brother-in-law, Victor (Fern) Tegtmeier, Watertown, WI; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Dick Tegtmeier; parents Everett and Phyllis Pleis Schell.

Funeral services; 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice. Social distancing will be applied at the church. Memorial; family's choice. Visitation; Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. Sunday and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday at the church beginning at 9:30A.M. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net