Marilynn Clyne-Hoenig

August 20, 2020

Marilynn Clyne-Hoenig, 96 of Lincoln NE passed away peacefully on 20 August 2020 in Lincoln. Born in Danbury, IA and raised in Cherokee, Iowa she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School where she achieved a National ranking of third place in typing. Her love for music drew her to Mundelein College in Chicago IL, where she was a music major. While there, she recorded a piano piece. As a concert pianist she performed at Kimball Hall in Chicago and at the Cathedral of the Incarnation Nashville TN.

Marilynn married Dr. John Clayton Clyne from Muncie IN, Dec 30 1944, then a Private in the United States Army. Together they had an incredible life raising 10 children. She shared her love for music with friends and family playing the piano whenever she could. It was not uncommon to hear, daily, the piano singing "Flight of the Bumble Bee", "Kitten on the Keys" and of course Beethoven's "Für Elese".

She and husband Jack Hoenig volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved her faith and attended daily Mass. She was active in the community and always found time to help others. In her early years Marilynn volunteered at the Saint Elizabeth gift shop. With her current husband Jack Hoenig, they volunteered at Catholic Social Services Food Pantry preparing sacks of food and making beds at the Waverly Retreat Center.

Marilynn is survived by her loving husband Jack Hoenig, Children: John (Nancy); Kurt (Deborah); Pam Clyne-Popp; Becky (Sidney Eisenbaum); Coni; Eric (Kathy); Patrick (Kristin); Dianna (Jerry Smith) all of Lincoln NE, Jerome (Michelle) Tennessee, and Thomas (Cecilia) California. Grandchildren: Jennifer Davis, Heidi McGovern, Jeffrey Clyne, Melissa Czyz, Tami Uribe, Corbin Popp, Tracia Paine , Liam Clyne, Dennis Nuernberger, Gianna Clyne, Amanda Clyne, Joshua Clyne, Amanda Stark, Alanna Hunt, Holly Kline, Kadin Kline, Cassandra Munger, Crystal Smith, Chanda Small, Corrin Smith, Catrina Smith, Arissa Merlan Clyne, Alanna Merlan Clyne, Angelica Merlan, Iris Sunga; Tony Gardner, Lisa Nollette, Dana Knight and Carrie Schumer; 30 Great-Grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Marilynn is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Mona Matt, brothers Marshall and Leo (Kayo) Matt, spouses Dr. John Clyne and Forrest Lee, infant son Michael, grandchildren Jessica Clyne and James Harr.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with Family on Monday August, 24 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Neb. 68510. A Rosary will follow at 7:00pm Monday at the Funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on August 25, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street Lincoln, NE. Due to COVID19, masks will be required. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Butherus Maser & Love LiveStream https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.