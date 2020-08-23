Shirley M. Rockel

July 23, 1929 - August 20, 2020

Shirley M. Rockel, 91, of Lincoln, died August 20, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on July 23, 1929 to Wilson & Farrall (Burgess) Powell in Nebraska City, NE. Shirley was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, American Legion Aux. Post #3, 8/40, all BNSF organizations, Lincoln Gem & Mineral Club and the Welfare Society Inc.

She is survived by her children (spouses), Kevin J. (Kathrine) Schwartman of Lincoln and Karla J. (John) Banister of Marysville, KS; grandchildren: Talia, Erik, Anthony, Daniel (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Addie & James; step children (spouses), Gary (Vicki) Rockel, Rhonda Parker, Judy (Frank) Turner all of Lincoln, Sharon (Jon) Van Heusen of Syracuse, NE; step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" J. Schwartman; husband, William G. Rockel; and brother, Burgess Eugene Powell.

Viewing 3-8 pm Monday (family present 7-8 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Graveside services 2 pm Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park (Please meet at Gate #2 prior to 2pm). Memorials to Shirley's family. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.