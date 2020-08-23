Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley M. Rockel

Shirley M. Rockel

July 23, 1929 - August 20, 2020

Shirley M. Rockel, 91, of Lincoln, died August 20, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on July 23, 1929 to Wilson & Farrall (Burgess) Powell in Nebraska City, NE. Shirley was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, American Legion Aux. Post #3, 8/40, all BNSF organizations, Lincoln Gem & Mineral Club and the Welfare Society Inc.

She is survived by her children (spouses), Kevin J. (Kathrine) Schwartman of Lincoln and Karla J. (John) Banister of Marysville, KS; grandchildren: Talia, Erik, Anthony, Daniel (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Addie & James; step children (spouses), Gary (Vicki) Rockel, Rhonda Parker, Judy (Frank) Turner all of Lincoln, Sharon (Jon) Van Heusen of Syracuse, NE; step grandchildren; step great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bob" J. Schwartman; husband, William G. Rockel; and brother, Burgess Eugene Powell.

Viewing 3-8 pm Monday (family present 7-8 pm) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Graveside services 2 pm Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park (Please meet at Gate #2 prior to 2pm). Memorials to Shirley's family. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.