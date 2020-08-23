Virginia "Ginny" Parker

May 9, 1931 - August 20, 2020

Virginia "Ginny" Parker was born Eugenia Ralles on May 9, 1931, in Lincoln, Neb. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School's Class of 1949, Stephens College and the University of Nebraska, earning a Bachelors degree in Vocal Performance.

Acclaimed as a versatile coloratura soprano, Virginia Parker enjoyed a varied career in grand opera, operetta, musical theater and concert performances. A regional winner of the Metropolitan Opera Auditions and a winner of the "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts" television competition, she went on to work with Arthur Godfrey on the national CBS network in New York. As a guest artist, Miss Parker appeared with the symphony orchestras of New Orleans, St. Louis, Sioux City, Omaha, and Lincoln. She sung lead roles in several operas with the Omaha Civic Opera, including "Rigoletto," "The Barber of Seville," "The Marriage of Figaro," and "The Ballad of Baby Doe." While at Stephens College she was offered the role of Rosina in their 1951 production of "The Barber of Seville" singing with a cast from the Metropolitan Opera. Her performance was favorably reviewed by Opera News magazine. She sang the title role in "The Ballad of Baby Doe" with the Houston Grand Opera to great acclaim in the 1969-1970 season.

Locally, Miss Parker sang lead roles in Pinewood Bowl for several seasons in her late teens and early twenties. She later appeared on KOLN-KGIN television in Lincoln and was the co-host of "The Morning Show" through most of the 1960's. She was the weekly guest vocalist with the Lincoln Municipal Band Concerts at Antelope Park for 40 summers. She performed several times with the Lincoln Community Playhouse, highlights included her performance of all three lead roles in "The Apple Tree" in the 1970's, and most recently her performance of "Love Letters" with Ron Hull in 2016, at the age of 84.

In 1966, Miss Parker was named an "Outstanding Young Woman of America." The award, given by the General Federation of Women's Clubs, recognized her "outstanding ability, accomplishments and service to her community, country and profession." In 1967, Ginny was named "Outstanding Alumnae" of Stephens College. In addition, she was appointed to the Great Navy of Nebraska and served on the National Arts Council.

Through the years, Miss Parker gave very generously in civic work, serving on the boards of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, the Lincoln Symphony and the Nebraska State Arts Council. She was also chairwoman of the Lincoln Symphony Guild and chaired the Headdress Ball. Ginny was a founding member of Friends of Opera, and was an active member of both Mu Phi Epsilon music sorority and Musical Art Club.

During the 1980's Ginny gained a new kind of fame as the owner of Ginny's Candy Jar, with locations at East Park Mall, Downtown and Gateway Mall. She was an avid member of Rotary with a perfect attendance record even after she retired.

Miss Parker was the wife of Virgil Parker, Sports Editor of The Lincoln Journal Star, who died in 2001. She traveled far and wide with Virgil as he covered the Huskers in their heyday. Virginia was predeceased by George and Katherine Ralles (parents) Nena Brown (sister), Helen Ralles (sister), and Frederick Ralles (brother). She is survived by her children from a previous marriage to Richard M. Duxbury: Amy Duxbury of Palo Alto, Calif (wife Dawn Harms) and John Duxbury of New York, NY.

Ginny was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 28th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Lincoln Symphony Guild, or Cause for Paws. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home Project" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com