Rolland Wesley Johnson

February 5, 1923 - August 18, 2020

Rolland Wesley Johnson, age 97 of Syracuse, passed away August 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, NE. He was born February 5, 1923 in Osceola, NE to Elmer and Eva Johnson. Rolland was baptized, confirmed, and spent his life in the Lutheran faith, the last 58 years as a member of Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. Rolland married Jeanette Carlson on June 22, 1949 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osceola, Nebraska. To that marriage were born four children: Arlene, Rolla, Sharilyn, and Dennis.

He was a long-time member of the Elks Club. Rolland spent most of his career in banking. Starting in Osceola where Jeanette also worked, then Tilden, and Syracuse where he retired. Rolland also sold insurance, including many full-time years with Guarantee Mutual. He was also the City Treasurer for decades in Syracuse and had to be in the running for one of the oldest in that position in the history of Nebraska and beyond.

Rolland enjoyed participating in fishing, bowling, shuffleboard, and golf. Including becoming an avid watcher of golf on TV. Part of his youthfulness was staying active and he was blessed to attend The Masters Golf Tournament and Big Red games well into his 90's, as well as living independently at his home until last fall. After the love of his life, Jeanette, passed in 2013, Rolland adjusted his social activities becoming a regular at the Senior Center, including continuing a lifetime enjoyment of playing cards. He and Jeanette played in various bridge clubs through the years. Rolland also became a regular walking the track at the Fitness Center, perhaps to offset his daily ice cream.

Rolland loved to be on the go, taking drives with Jeanette, including trips to the casinos in later years. Travel was an interest of Rolland and Jeanette's, they loved traveling the country, going to banking & insurance conventions, and taking trips with or visiting family. Rolland in his 90's with three of his children visited his California nephews and their family. To the end, Rolland was all about his family and time spent with them. Family time together around the holidays provided him most cherished times and memories.

Rolland is survived by his children and spouses: Arlene and Phil Marsh of Lincoln, Rolla and Alex Legge of North Bend, Sharilyn and Bob Norton of Omaha, and Dennis and Margaret Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas; by grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Tara Johnson of Lincoln, Michelle and Jeff Melvin of Lincoln, Ryan & Rachelle Norton of Fort Worth, Texas, Bailey and Nate Shady of Elkhorn, Atticus Johnson of Albuquerque, N.M. and Gunnar Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas; by great-grandchildren, Caleb Melvin of North Bend, Tristan and Brock Melvin of Lincoln, Bayla and Saylor Johnson of Lincoln; by great-great-grandchild, Hendrix Melvin-Figueroa; by his sister-in-law Betty Johnson of Omaha; by nephews and spouses, Larry and Irene Johnson of Omaha, Royce and Marilyn Johnson of Los Gatos, California, Wayne and Lindy Johnson of Brentwood, California; and by other relatives and friends.

Rolland was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, his brother Warren Johnson, and his sister-in-law, Vernelle Carlson.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30 from 1 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Public graveside service will be held at 3:30 P.M. at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. The graveside service will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church or Syracuse Senior Center. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com