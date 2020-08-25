Menu
Norma Jean Asch

Norma Jean Asch

November 9, 1940 - April 24, 2019

Norma Jean Asch was born on November 9, 1940 in Washington Kansas to Leonard and Tina Asch. Norma died after a long illness in La Feria, TX on April 24, 2019, comforted by her sisters Lorene Hynek and Eleanor Helvey. Memorial Service for Norma and her nephew Bruce Helvey will be held on August 29, 2020 at 11am at Zion PCA Church 5511 S 27th Street. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Masks are required entering and leaving the church. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial. The service can also be seen at https://www.facebook.com/zionpca


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
